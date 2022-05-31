Cool and wet through early Wednesday, then a nice warming trend

The weather will stay cool and wet through Wednesday morning with a nice gentle rain for Denver and the northeast plains and soggy mountain snow through late morning on Wednesday.

Snow can be expected in the mountains above 9,000 feet tonight and early Wednesday and a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through Wednesday morning.

Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be possible in the higher mountains with a mix of rain and snow down to elevations above 8,500 feet. Denver and the northeast plains will get a chilly rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with .25" to .75" of liquid expected.

Highs will stay rather cool for early June, holding in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday, despite clearing skies in the afternoon.

A warmer and drier weather pattern settles in Thursday and continues into next weekend. Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday for Denver and reach the low to mid 80s over the weekend.

As June begins, there will be the chance for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms almost any day, due to the heating from the sun. The best chances for any thunderstorms will be Friday and Sunday afternoon - at about a 30% chance and then next Monday and Tuesday - with a 50% chance for storms.

Denver7 Weather

