DETROIT – Summertime favorites kick off this weekend and the Detroit Grand Prix races around Belle Isle one last time. Detroit Grand Prix (Belle Isle), through Sunday: Start your engines for the premiere racing event of the year dashing around beautiful Belle Isle for one final time. Fans can catch all the action on the grandstand and participate in fan activities around the island including interactive displays, music and plenty of food options. Local 4 is the Detroit Grand Prix station and viewers can watch live coverage throughout the weekend on Local 4+. Tickets and schedule here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO