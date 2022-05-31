ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for 2 counts battery on police officer, other offenses

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received calls reporting a physical disturbance in progress in the parking lot at 720 Lindsay Boulevard on Sunday.

Callers reported there was screaming and yelling coming from the parking lot, and a caller reported a male had physically attacked her and another woman.

The first Idaho Falls Police officer arrived on scene and located the suspect, identified as Alexander Silvas, when Silvas approached the patrol vehicle and struck the passenger window with his hands and attempted to open the passenger door. The officer exited his vehicle as Silvas ran from the officer.

Silvas dove headfirst into the open driver window of a sedan where a woman was sitting and screaming. The officer ran to the car and pulled Silvas from the vehicle, away from the woman and onto the ground.

Silvas began fighting with the officer, who radioed for assistance from other officers. Silvas and the officer wrestled on the ground, which was covered with broken glass from the car window which had been broken prior to the officer’s arrival on scene. During the struggle, Silvas removed the officer’s radio and threw it away from where they were struggling, preventing the officer from making further transmissions to dispatch and officers and placed his hands on the officer’s holstered Taser and other equipment on the officer’s person.

A second Idaho Falls Police officer arrived on scene and entered the struggle. The second officer utilized his Taser to administer a “drive-stun” in an effort to gain control of Silvas. Officers were able to gain control of one of Silvas hands, but he used the other hand to grip the second Officer’s holstered firearm and attempt to remove it from the officer. Officers were able to prevent this.

Additional officers arrived, and Silvas was eventually successfully placed in handcuffs and detained. The two officers sustained multiple cuts and abrasions from the glass on the pavement where the struggle with Silvas occurred. Both officers were later treated for their injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and released.

Through investigation, officers learned Silvas had battered the woman who had been sitting in the vehicle he attempted to enter shortly after the first officer arrived on scene. Prior to police arrival, Silvas had also broken the window of the vehicle. The woman had various cuts on her hands, legs and face that were caused by Silvas.

A second woman on scene, who had called Idaho Falls Police dispatch, also had visible injuries and stated Silvas had head butted her in the face prior to police arrival.

Silvas was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he received a jail clearance before being booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Silvas was arrested for felony aggravated battery, felony assault or battery on certain personnel (police officer), felony assault or battery on certain personnel (police officer), felony assault by attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing arrest and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

The post Man arrested for 2 counts battery on police officer, other offenses appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

