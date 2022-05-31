One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area.

According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues.

The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a residential structure” according to officials, and resources from Clovis Fire, Fresno Fire and the Air National Guard helped contain it.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is not yet known. One residential structure was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.