One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

By Justin Walker
 2 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area.

According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues.

ALSO READ: Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a residential structure” according to officials, and resources from Clovis Fire, Fresno Fire and the Air National Guard helped contain it.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is not yet known. One residential structure was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

