Marshall County small businesses to benefit from ARP funds
By Gianna DaPra
WTOV 9
2 days ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Rescue Plan Act provided Marshall County with $5.9 million, and now the county is using $1 million of those funds to help local small businesses. "These small businesses and non-profits are what make Marshall County a great place to live, the mom-and-pop...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council called a finance committee meeting Tuesday night to discuss how the city may be able to enlist the help of grant writers to make them more competitive in the hunt for those funds. "We want to keep our eye on the future and...
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee's city manager resigned Thursday morning. Jack McIntosh was named to the post a year ago. Mayor Dave Velegol said city council will meet in an emergency session tonight at 6.
BELMONT, Ohio — The village of Belmont could be one step closer to building a new fire station. The current fire station is operating out of a building that is more than 125 years old and has run out of space for modern equipment. U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson visited...
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Brooke County project years in the making has been saved by a $1 million windfall. The Brooke County PSD has been working for about 20 years to provide sewer service to residents so they're connected to the grid-connected plants like one in Wellsburg instead of relying on septic tanks.
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Northern Community College is creating a program for certified nursing assistants just as the need for CNAs is crucial right now. Wheeling, Weirton and New Martinsville campuses can expect to see a 5-week CNA program throughout the summer, an opportunity for a needed position in the health care field.
An investment in a Fayette County business is expected to speed up cell service connections in two northern West Virginia towns. Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a non-profit that offers funding and mentoring to start up businesses in West Virginia, is investing $100,000 in Oak Hill based Cox Telecom. The company’s owner, Dan Cox, said in a phone call that the money will be used to “solidify crews currently doing work” to install antennas and upgrade electrical cabinets.
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Residents of Washington County have an opportunity to speak at a public meeting at St. Ambrose Church in Little Hocking on June 2 at 6 p.m. about a proposed injection well. This meeting was set by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Division of Oil...
More West Virginia communities are protesting a $297 million rate increase request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. Officials in Mingo, Mercer and Kanawha counties, along with city officials in Princeton, have told the Public Service Commission they oppose the rate increase request. “On behalf of the citizens of Mingo...
BROOKE AND OHIO COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) – One is a bridge Wheeling natives are used to crossing almost every day. The other is about to become reality after decades of discussion. Both the work on the Fort Henry Bridge and the grand opening of the Wellsburg bridge are scheduled for completion by the end of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County General Health District is participating in Ohio Bike helmet safety awareness month. The initiative is part of a statewide campaign. “Every month of May, the Ohio Academy of Pediatrics issues bicycle helmets to local health departments and other agencies throughout the state...
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A candidate for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats visited Monroe County on Tuesday. Congressman Tim Ryan stopped to see how Long Ridge Energy's operation is changing the hydroelectric industry. And Ryan was impressed. “It's the most innovative thing in the country, and even...
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with local drug and recovery groups, are cracking down on impaired driving. Lt. Robert Bodo spoke to Jefferson County Commissioners about the Ohio 7 initiative to stop impaired driving. The initiative will run from June through August on Thursday,...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council's meeting Tuesday was contentious to say the least, as discussion circled back to an incident that took place during a public forum last week. "We've been following a set of rules that you alone put in place that we've been following that you've...
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2022 Wheeling Chili Cookoff is happening Saturday at Heritage Port. It’s where chili chefs from all over the country are joined in the Friendly City to let everyone taste test their creations. They will be awarded for their chilis, and then advance to a...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A speaker during city council's public forum last week directly called out Councilman Royal Mayo -- at this week’s meeting Councilman Mayo responded. Mayor Jerry Barilla and Councilman Royal Mayo clashing at the end of Steubenville council's meeting Tuesday night over the rules of public forum. Council earlier this year voting to open the forum up -- eliminating the existing rule where residents had to sign up in advance to address council.
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
