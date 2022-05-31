ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Marshall County small businesses to benefit from ARP funds

By Gianna DaPra
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The American Rescue Plan Act provided Marshall County with $5.9 million, and now the county is using $1 million of those funds to help local small businesses. "These small businesses and non-profits are what make Marshall County a great place to live, the mom-and-pop...

wtov9.com

