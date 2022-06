UTICA — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team is alerting the public to a continued elevated spike in overdoses that now includes two deaths. The spike alert was triggered by two fatal and five non-fatal overdoses that occurred on June 2 in Utica, Rome, Yorkville and Camden, primarily as a result of heroin use. The Overdose Response Team (ORT) believes this spike is connected to the earlier spike alerts regarding an uptick in overdoses, potentially due to the reports of a purple colored heroin, as well other reports of a brown colored heroin.

