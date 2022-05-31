Memorial Park Water Feature Temporarily Inoperable

Images of the 1924 Fort Smith Monastery had geographical data and information taken with new high-tech technology. This provided a high-quality digital record of the nearly century-old structure that will be demolished June 1.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On election night, Tuesday, May 24, Arkansas House District 25 Republican candidate Jody Harris lost to opponent Chad Puryear by less than 10 votes. Harris asked for a recount among the three counties that make up District 25, which includes parts of Washington, Franklin,...
People who like to get away, or enjoy the outdoors, always seem to be looking for different places to stay that gives you a little bit of both. If you happen to like the look and feel of a treehouse, then I think I have the place for you. It is only 3 hours away.
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported its first drowning for the Memorial Holiday weekend. The incident happened Sunday, May 29, at the Elk River. According to MSHP, Matthew Frazier, 40, was entering the Elk River in McDonald County to retrieve a boat paddle when he got swept downstream. Frazier become too […]
Harrison, AR –Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority and Scenic Hill Solar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Solar Power Plant. The two companies announced their partnership back in April 2020, with the goal of building a solar power plant to provide solar electricity to the Water Utility. Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority saves […]
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday evening shortly after 6:15 p.m. reports of a man missing on Elk River south of Ginger Blue near Mount Shira Access alerted authorities. Rescuers searched the area into the late hours Sunday. Monday morning the search resumed on the river and a body was recovered mid-morning. The victim, Matthew Frazier, 40, of Neosho, Mo. was...
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A man from Tyler, Texas, drowned in Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, over the Memorial Day weekend. According to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA), 42-year-old Jose James Flores drowned while trying to rescue his son after the son jumped into the water from the top of the Flint Creek Dam.
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — All six passengers were taken to the hospital after a single vehicle flipped off the roadway into a ravine in Rogers on Monday afternoon. The red Ford was carrying six family members on Railroad Cut Road near Beaver Lake when it crashed just after 2 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is giving notice to residents of a professional fireworks display at Razorback Stadium during Walmart Shareholders' week events. The notice is an effort to warn nearby individuals and animals that are affected by fireworks displays to make accommodations. The fireworks show is...
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — It’s been one week since a shooter opened fire in a Texas school killing more than 20 students and staff members. Now, school safety is top of mind for everyone. 5NEWS went to Clarksville Tuesday, May 31, where the district has staff members in each...
The Fayetteville School District will have four new elementary principals when the 2022-23 school year begins. The School Board on Thursday voted unanimously to approve new principals at Butterfield Trail Elementary, Happy Hollow Elementary, Leverett Elementary, and Washington Elementary. Butterfield Trail. Jennifer Fairchild will replace Joey Folsom at Butterfield Trail...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will hold a large Friday celebration for shareholders and employees for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on June 3, 2022. This is two days after Christina Aguilera will perform a special Walmart Associates Concert in Fayetteville. Other events include a...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A life-size hologram of Sam Walton welcomed shareholders and associates to the Walmart Museum today. And they were very happy to see him. "This is a blessing, this is the best thing in the world," said New Mexico Walmart associate, Gidget Mays. The museum, in downtown...
