ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

Memorial Park Water Feature Temporarily Inoperable

siloamsprings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water feature at Memorial Park is temporarily inoperable. City staff...

www.siloamsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Vote recount held for Arkansas House District 25 primary race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On election night, Tuesday, May 24, Arkansas House District 25 Republican candidate Jody Harris lost to opponent Chad Puryear by less than 10 votes. Harris asked for a recount among the three counties that make up District 25, which includes parts of Washington, Franklin,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Siloam Springs, AR
Government
KOLR10 News

Man drowns in Elk River over Memorial Day weekend

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported its first drowning for the Memorial Holiday weekend. The incident happened Sunday, May 29, at the Elk River. According to MSHP, Matthew Frazier, 40, was entering the Elk River in McDonald County to retrieve a boat paddle when he got swept downstream. Frazier become too […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

How a new solar plant will benefit people in Northwest Arkansas

Harrison, AR –Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority and Scenic Hill Solar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a Solar Power Plant. The two companies announced their partnership back in April 2020, with the goal of building a solar power plant to provide solar electricity to the Water Utility. Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority saves […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho, Mo. man drowns on Elk River near Ginger Blue

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday evening shortly after 6:15 p.m. reports of a man missing on Elk River south of Ginger Blue near Mount Shira Access alerted authorities. Rescuers searched the area into the late hours Sunday. Monday morning the search resumed on the river and a body was recovered mid-morning. The victim, Matthew Frazier, 40, of Neosho, Mo. was...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Feature#Urban Construction
KHBS

Rogers teen on ventilator, recovering after Memorial Day car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Traffic likely to be impacted because of Walmart Shareholders Meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
5NEWS

Large fireworks display will be held at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is giving notice to residents of a professional fireworks display at Razorback Stadium during Walmart Shareholders' week events. The notice is an effort to warn nearby individuals and animals that are affected by fireworks displays to make accommodations. The fireworks show is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

District approves four new elementary principals

The Fayetteville School District will have four new elementary principals when the 2022-23 school year begins. The School Board on Thursday voted unanimously to approve new principals at Butterfield Trail Elementary, Happy Hollow Elementary, Leverett Elementary, and Washington Elementary. Butterfield Trail. Jennifer Fairchild will replace Joey Folsom at Butterfield Trail...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale SWEPCO customers to expect three-hour power outage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Walmart holds shareholders concerts, celebration this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will hold a large Friday celebration for shareholders and employees for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on June 3, 2022. This is two days after Christina Aguilera will perform a special Walmart Associates Concert in Fayetteville. Other events include a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Walmart shareholders and associates pack out Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A life-size hologram of Sam Walton welcomed shareholders and associates to the Walmart Museum today. And they were very happy to see him. "This is a blessing, this is the best thing in the world," said New Mexico Walmart associate, Gidget Mays. The museum, in downtown...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy