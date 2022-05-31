ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Exit 16 ‘diverging diamond’ project to soon break ground

By Melissa Cooney
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-planned project to turn I-89′s Exit 16 into the state’s first diverging diamond interchange is expected to break ground in the late summer or early fall. The Vermont Transportation Agency says the current design of the exit in Colchester creates traffic delays...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Claremont construction nears completion

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A multi-million dollar construction project in Claremont, New Hampshire, is almost done. The work expanding sidewalks on Pleasant Street began last summer to make room for more outdoor seating, a benefit to downtowns during the pandemic. New benches, street lights, and public artwork is also part of the construction plan.
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment

Future loggers and arborists from Vermont CTE Forestry and Natural Resouces programs spent the morning in Hardwick competing and applying some new skills that they learned in class the past year. Joe Moore lately has been feeling the blues. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Baby...
HARDWICK, VT
WCAX

I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A sinkhole on I-89 near Exit 11 is causing commotion on the highway. It’s eight feet wide, eight feet long, and about a foot deep. The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road, causing problems 50 feet below.
RICHMOND, VT
Barton Chronicle

Fire at Chaput Farms

Firefighters from the Newport Center Fire Department respond to a call at Chaput Family Farms outside of North Troy Wednesday afternoon. Gas and oil from an old feed truck, combined with burning tires that held down a silage pile, sent a pillar of black smoke up into the sky that was visible for miles around. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
NORTH TROY, VT
WCAX

Lake Region UHS closed Friday due to threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Due to a threat of violence - Lake Region Union High School in Orleans will be closed Friday. The schools website states that students and staff will not be in the building Friday, June 3rd. School officials say they received a threat on social media - targeting the school and specific students - its unclear what that threat was.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

A New Bridge Marks a Milestone for the Cross Vermont Trail

We were rolling on a lovely spring day, riding our bikes eastward on Stone Cutter's Way from downtown Montpelier. Railroad tracks were to our left as we continued past the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center, then bore right on an old railbed that leads to the hydroelectric dam. The Winooski River rushed downstream away from us as we pushed uphill. We spotted a Bobcat — the machine kind, that is — scooting to and fro, filling low spots.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Two dead following Williamstown tractor-trailer rollover

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people died in a tractor-trailer rollover Thursday and police say a mechanical failure may have been a factor in the crash. Vermont State Police say it happened around 1:20 p.m. on Route 64 in Williamstown. They say witnesses reported the tractor-trailer’s brakes were smoking before the crash. Then, when the driver attempted to take a sharp turn, the truck flipped on its side and slid into a ditch.
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
pallspera.com

135 Puckerbrush West Road Hyde Park, VT

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 1st 2022 with a list price $545,000. Beautiful private, immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hyde Park. This home has been meticulously maintained and cared for! Impressive stone fireplace with gas stove insert on first floor and a wood burning fireplace in the cozy loft. Enjoy sitting on the deck or loft deck overlooking the swimming pond and priceless sunsets. Perennial beds abound! Relaxing screen porch with beautifully landscaped view. Detached garage and shed has extra space for storage of bicycles, kayaks or other outdoor toys. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping local markets and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Only 20 minutes to Stowe. Showings start Saturday June 4th.
HYDE PARK, VT
WCAX

Burlington homeless pod proposal faces delays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a parking lot full of pods to house the homeless in Burlington’s Old North End are still on, but delayed. The city was originally aiming to have people move into the pods by July. Now, city officials say navigating setback regulations mean it might be several more months before they can get the permits allowing them to convert the Elmwood Avenue parking lot.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NY trying to ease pain at the pump

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state is trying to ease the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to set records. Right now, the average cost of a gallon of regular is $4.62. In Plattsburgh, you can find gas prices hovering around $4.75. To help, the state has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

State: watch out for the Spotted Lanternfly on nursery stock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials want you to watch out for the Spotted Lanternfly. Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says the reminder comes because of the risk of egg masses being transported into the state on nursery stock this time of year. She says if you just bought...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Future loggers and arborists from Vermont CTE Forestry and Natural Resouces programs spent the morning in Hardwick competing and applying some new skills that they learned in class the past year. Joe Moore lately has been feeling the blues. Baby girl born on covered bridge on way to hospital. Updated:...
HARDWICK, VT
pallspera.com

200 Patnoe Farm Drive Hyde Park, VT

This 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 31st 2022 with a list price $750,000. Collins Pond Waterfront Retreat… Minutes from Morrisville and at the gateway of Green River Reservoir. This 4-bedroom property enjoys the most prominent location with its peaceful front lawn directly on Collins Pond. Tasteful interior and kitchen make it an ideal choice for full time or seasonal living.
HYDE PARK, VT
WCAX

VSP launch new recruitment effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police agencies across America are struggling to fill their ranks. Now, the Vermont State Police is taking a new approach to recruitment. They just hired their first civilian recruitment specialist. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy farm in Derby, plans to bring his videography skills to create recruiting and marketing materials with a primary focus on social media content.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Orleans school reopens after threat

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom elementary school was back open Wednesday, a day after being shut down by a student threat. Police and Orleans Elementary School officials discussed a plan for action in response to the threat made by a student on May 24th. Orleans Central Supervisory Union...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington poutine digs sharing kitchen space with community

VT Department for Children & Families partner to recruit foster families. VT Department for Children & Families partner to recruit foster families. More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. John Decker. Updated: 7 hours ago. ‘Vermont Future Caucus’ aims to...

