Exit 16 ‘diverging diamond’ project to soon break ground

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 1st 2022 with a list price $545,000. Beautiful private, immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hyde Park. This home has been meticulously maintained and cared for! Impressive stone fireplace with gas stove insert on first floor and a wood burning fireplace in the cozy loft. Enjoy sitting on the deck or loft deck overlooking the swimming pond and priceless sunsets. Perennial beds abound! Relaxing screen porch with beautifully landscaped view. Detached garage and shed has extra space for storage of bicycles, kayaks or other outdoor toys. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping local markets and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Only 20 minutes to Stowe. Showings start Saturday June 4th.

