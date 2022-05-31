ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Florida man killed in suspected alligator attack, police say

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQb5N_0fwCs2Wh00
Accident or crime scene cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

LARGO, Fla. — A Florida man was killed in a suspected alligator attack, authorities said.

The Largo Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating the death of a man at Taylor Lake in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

"At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water and a gator was involved," the department said in a statement.

The man was found by a visitor at Taylor Park, home to a 53-acre freshwater lake, and police were contacted around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo.

The man's identity has not been released pending next-of-kin notification. He was 47-years-old, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which also responded to the scene.

The agency was still working to capture the alligator Tuesday afternoon, Santo said.

"A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going near or swimming in the lake at any time. There are no swimming signs posted at the lake, according to police.

Fatal alligator bites are rare. From 1948 to 2021, Florida reported 442 unprovoked bite incidents from alligators, 26 of which resulted in fatalities, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In the last 10 years, the state has averaged eight unprovoked bites a year that require medical treatment, the agency said.

The likelihood of someone being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly one in 3.1 million, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The last fatal alligator attack in Florida was in 2019, according to the agency.

A man was bitten in the face by an alligator at Taylor Park in 2020 while looking for frisbees in the lake, Tampa ABC affiliate Tampa WFTS reported at the time. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Florida Wildlife#Police#Wildlife Conservation#Violent Crime
WHIO Dayton

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
WHIO Dayton

Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in Central Florida accident

POLK CITY, Fla. — Golfer Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, died Tuesday in a car accident in Florida, tour officials said. He was 59. Bryant was killed when a truck struck his SUV while he was stopped with other vehicles in the Central Florida town of Polk City while waiting for a construction crew, authorities said.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
WHIO Dayton

Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, disclosed Friday that the candidate also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. The acknowledgment was the first public comment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
76K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy