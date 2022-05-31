ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Man charged with killing Calvert teen pleads guilty

By By MARTY MADDEN
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 2 days ago

A 29-year-old Howard County man who was indicted for the murder of a Calvert County teenager in Anne Arundel County in September 2018 pleaded guilty in early May to four counts, court records stated.

Defendant Liam Cameron Penn of Woodstock pleaded guilty to single counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and two counts of firearm use in a violent crime during a May 3 hearing presided over by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack.

Penn allegedly shot Danielle Valerie Gunson, 18, of Owings to death and attempted to kill terence John Caruso Jr. in Crownsville. Investigators reported Gunson had been shot several times.

Police reported that Caruso’s assailant left him for dead but took Gunson’s body to Baltimore to dump it. The body was located by Baltimore City Police in a wooded area off Riverside Road.

Penn was arrested on Oct. 30, 2018, and has remained incarcerated since.

According to court and police records, Penn has a long history of drug-related convictions.

Tia Lewis, a spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, told Southern Maryland News the sentencing guidelines in Penn’s case are 30 to 60 years in prison.

“The prosecutors will be seeking 60 years,” Lewis said. Penn’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Gunson grew up in the Crofton-Davidsonville area and attended South River High School before moving to Calvert County.

