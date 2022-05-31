ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Group donates $1,000 to Rome PBA

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — The EOS/ESD Association, Inc. recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Philip S. McDonald Police Benevolent Association, Inc. Annually, the Phillip S. McDonald Police Benevolent Association of the Rome Police Department provides support to community enrichment programs for both children and adults. In 2022, the...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

‘Come to the Table’ event to benefit Empowered Pathways

WHITESBORO — Empowered Pathways will reintroduce “Come to the Table,” a fundraising event and auction, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St. Kristen Copeland, of WKTV News, will be the event host and auctioneer. “Come to the...
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Hale Transportation lauded for efforts during pandemic

CLINTON — As part of Berkshire Bank’s “BEST Community Comeback Tour,” Berkshire officials visited Hale Transportation recently to praise their tenacity and resilience despite COVID-19 challenges. Hale Transportation, a charter bus service based in Clinton, has had to get creative for the last two years to...
CLINTON, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum leading group motorcycle ride to Fort Stanwix in Rome

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts! The 10th Mountain Division will once again host Motorcycle Safety Day on the Fort Drum military installation. This day of awareness will be held on June 3 and include a group ride to increase motorcycle safety, knowledge and skills. The...
FORT DRUM, NY
Romesentinel.com

Honor America Days to return in full force

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway to bring back the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration in full force. Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said the city is receiving commitments from bands and musicians, as well as other speciality entertainers for the 39th annual Honor America Days, to take place from Friday, July 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the theme, “Let’s Celebrate!”
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marlow F. Edwards

Marlow F. Edwards, 88 years, of Rome, NY, went to be with Lord on May 31, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a dialysis patient at Oneida Dialysis Center and Rome Dialysis Center for the past 5 years. He was born in Rome, January 17, 1934, the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Doris L. (Glenn) Rotolo

Doris Rotolo, 73, of Rome, passed away May 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 10, 1949, in Rome, NY, the daughter of David and Doris Glenn. Doris worked for several years at Rome Hospital as a monitor tech. Doris was predeceased by her husband,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Forum highlights area’s housing challenges

In a Thursday housing forum hosted by the Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro, housing challenges and data collection efforts highlighted the discussion as well as immediate and long-term housing needs as it impacts community issues such as workforce recruitment. During the past year,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Desire to help those with autism helps to drive Mastrovito Hyundai donation

YORKVILLE — Representatives from Mastrovito Hyundai, 5194 Commercial Drive, recently presented a check for more than $11,000 to The Kelberman Center. The gift was in support of programs and services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and their families. Mastrovito Hyundai’s month-long Autism Awareness fundraising efforts, including...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Wine in the Wilderness returns to Utica Zoo

UTICA — The Utica Zoo’s 22nd annual Wine in the Wilderness returns to the zoo’s gardens and grounds on Saturday, June 4, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets include an evening with the entire zoo open, music from Simple Props, beverages featuring 10 New York wineries from across the state, Saranac Brewery, Awestruck Premium Cider, light refreshments and a Utica Zoo wineglass.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Organizers of ‘Pop Up’ project seeks volunteers

ROME — Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering with the City of Rome for a “Pop Up” project and is looking for assistance. Both organizations are looking for volunteers to help with the project, starting the week of June 13 through the conclusion of the event on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Griffo Green at Rome City Hall, 198 N. Washington St.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Christian Women to host monthly luncheon

ROME — Rome Christian Women will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at The Franklin Hotel on South James Street. No reservations are necessary and all may attend the luncheon, according to the announcement by program organizers.
Romesentinel.com

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Oswego’s new ‘Social District’ starts, allowing outdoor alcohol

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The previously announced ‘Social District’ in Downtown Oswego kicks off today until October 1. The area allows customers to have alcohol in outdoor areas and take drinks form bars and restaurants into other businesses. The to-go drinks must be in the approved ‘Social District’ cups. The full extent of the open container ordinance isn’t lifted, so alcohol in bottles, cans, or other at-home containers are not permitted.
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Tug Hill Commission to host meeting

WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Adams Municipal Building, 3 South Main St., Adams. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. The public...
ADAMS, NY
WKTV

WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care has acquired Primary Urgent Care locations in Utica and Herkimer. WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care locations in Herkimer, Utica. There are two new WellNow Urgent Care sites, one in Utica and the other in Herkimer.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

BOE approves repairs to RFA Stadium in time for commencement

ROME — A special meeting of the Rome City School District Board of Education was convened on Thursday, with the lone agenda item being a resolution advanced by the Finance Committee to approve a change to costs authorized under the 2019 Capital Project, which change permits an additional $126,063 to be spent on “the installation of temporary shoring” at Rome Free Academy Stadium.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joseph Stevens, Jr.

Joseph Stevens Jr., 73, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Joseph was born on January 12, 1949, in Rome to Joseph Sr. and Rose Bova Stevens. He attended Rome schools and graduated from RFA, Class of 1968. On July 8, 1972, he married Cheryl A. Virgili at St. Patrick’s Church, Taberg, and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘The Time is Now 2022’ exhibit opens at Fusion Thursday

LEE — Fusion Art & Gift Gallery, in The Photo Shoppe, 8584 Turin Road, will host an opening reception for its June show, “The Time is Now 2022,” featuring the photography of Micelle Willson on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free...
LEE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Syracuse Stage Gala June 23 in Fabius

FABIUS — Syracuse Stage will bring patrons and supporters together again at its annual Gala on June 23 at Springside Farm in Fabius. The outdoor event features local food trucks, a craft beer tasting, live music, open bar, lawn games, a Syracuse Stage gift and more. All proceeds from the gala support artistic, community engagement and educational programming at Syracuse Stage.
FABIUS, NY

