Drive-on beaches are a Delaware tradition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather. The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River. According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO