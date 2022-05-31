ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Drive-on beaches are a Delaware tradition

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the unofficial start of summer has arrived, the drive-on beaches at Delaware state parks will...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
delaware.gov

Delaware’s P-EBT Program Expanded to Children Under Age 6 in Households Receiving SNAP

NEW CASTLE (June 1, 2022) – Delaware families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will get emergency food assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for children under the age of 6 living in their households. Eligible SNAP households will receive P-EBT for the 2021-2022 school year (September 2021 through June 2022).
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Cape Gazette

How Delaware can benefit from offshore wind

Sussex County residents visiting local beaches this spring may have seen signs of progress for clean energy in the region. Survey vessels conducted work that will guide the development of Skipjack Wind, my company’s offshore wind project that will deliver clean energy to nearly 300,000 homes in the region.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Federal infrastructure dollars directed to Sussex County transportation projects

Sen. Tom Carper and Delaware Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski toured Sussex County infrastructure projects slated to receive federal dollars Tuesday. Those projects include the relocation of a truck route in Georgetown to make safety improvements and allow for an expansion of a runway at the Delaware Coastal Airport. Majeski says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Announce Compassionate Champion Awardees

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday announced the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 49-year-old Craig Taylor of Selbyville, DE. Taylor was last seen on May 31, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Selbyville area. Attempts to contact or locate Taylor have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Urge Marylanders To ‘Know Your Zone’ As Hurricane Season Starts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather. The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River. According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Philadelphia

More Storms Expected on Muggy Thursday Ahead of Nice Weekend

There is a potential for more storms Thursday after heavy rain hit parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Heavy thunderstorms with drenching downpours and plenty of lightning and thunder hit some of our northern and western suburbs and the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night. Most of those storms exited the area by Thursday morning.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Two dead in Jersey Shore capsized boat, park bench crash

Two people were killed in separate incidents during the holiday weekend. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said that the driver of a white sedan, James Swayne, 56, of Somerset, suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his 2015 Hyundai Elantra around 7:40 p.m. Monday night while driving on Lincoln Boulevard in the North Cape May section of Lower Township.
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
WMDT.com

Del. teacher recognized as GEM nominee

MILTON, Del. – Milton Elementary teacher Jackie Wager is being recognized as the GEM nominee. Jackie is making Cape Henlopen and all of Delmarva proud with her hard work. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy