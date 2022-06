MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department indicates that more arrests may be coming in connection with a large fight at Penn Park earlier this week. In an update, the department stated detectives are still trying to identify those who were involved in the Memorial Day confrontation and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities. Thursday’s update also included the names of the two people who have been taken into custody so far: Zytasia Davis-Nururdin and Pamela Morris.

