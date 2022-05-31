ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

North Valley Food Bank seeks Montana artist for mural project

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdhL1_0fwCqujk00

KALISPELL - Whitefish’s North Valley Food Bank is seeking a Montana artist to design and complete a mural inside the food bank’s free grocery store.

The mural will cover the area between the windows and coolers and the side wall toward the office.

The food bank is teaming up with KALICO Art Center in Kalispell to select an artist or team of artists for the project. The artist selected will be awarded $5,000 along with a paint stipend with painting take place before the end of August.

North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert said the theme of the mural should coincide with the food bank’s mission of building food security and strengthening community.

“We want it to be welcoming, we want people to feel like they’re walking into an actual grocery store and just feel like they’re in a good place to be, and art and food go well together,” said Albert.

The deadline to apply for the project is June 8 .

Comments / 2

Related
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Find Weird Stuff When You Scuba Dive Montana Lakes [WATCH]

From real treasures and antique cars to decades old beer cans, these scuba diving adventurers find all kinds of stuff in Montana lakes. Right off the bat, one of the more odd things that was spotted in Flathead Lake was an upside down manequin, complete with shoes. How on earth did that end up in our lake? The video was taken by Chris Hanson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Society
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Whitefish, MT
Local
Montana Society
Whitefish, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
Kalispell, MT
Society
NewsTalk 95.5

Sentencing for Man Illegally Trafficking Animal Parts in Montana

Looking at the charges, it appears Montana black bears got the worst of it. But other species suffered some losses, too. This week in Dillon, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that a man from Idaho received sentencing for "the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana." And most of you likely won't agree with the severity of the sentence.
DILLON, MT
MY 103.5

Warning! Popular Recreation Area in Montana Temporarily Closed

A popular recreation area in Montana is temporarily closed to the public while crews work to repair damage caused by heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from Northwestern Energy, Ennis Lake Road is currently closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road is expected to reopen in the morning on Sunday, June 5.
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Art#North Valley Food Bank#Kalispell Whitefish#Kalico Art Center
1240 KLYQ

9 Pictures of The Cutest Little Critter in Montana

Montana is home to a wide variety of wild animals. In fact, the state is home to over 100 different species of mammals. We often hear a lot about bison, grizzly bears, bobcats, and other animals that call Montana home. One mammal that doesn't get much attention is the Pika (pie-ka). They are by far the most adorable animal that you'll see in Montana's vast wilderness. They look like a combination of a rabbit and a field mouse.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Can’t Be The Most Popular Grocery Store in Montana

When it comes to grocery shopping, locals will choose a locally owned store over a franchise every time. Eat This, Not That made a list of the Most Popular Grocery Store for Every State, and it's dead wrong for Montana. When it comes to popular grocery stores in our great state, I would like to think a locally owned store would be the pick for this list, but I am wrong according to this list.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Want To Raise A Family In Montana? I Would Check The Stats First

If you are thinking about moving to Montana to raise a family, you may want to take a peek at the stats before fully committing. A poll came out listing the best and worst places to raise a family. Based on affordability, the number of playgrounds, violent crime, and much more, does Montana make the cut for best or worst? Does it even make the list?
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KULR8

Jesse Laslovich sworn in as U.S. Attorney for District of Montana

MISSOULA – U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen swore in Jesse Laslovich today as the United States Attorney for the District of Montana. President Biden nominated Laslovich on Jan. 31, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him on May 17. U.S. Attorney Laslovich leads all federal criminal prosecutions and civil...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Most haunted places in Montana

Montana is home to several places that some have considered haunted and make for tourist hotspots. Only in your state has a list of some of the most haunted places in Montana. Virginia City houses one of the most haunted buildings in the town, the Bonanza Inn. Tourists can stay at this haunted spot, and some have reported being poked or pinched during their stay. One of the rooms at the Bonanza Inn, Room 1, is also notorious for ghost sightings.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Verizon outage impacts customers in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon customers in the Missoula area report trouble connecting to the network Tuesday evening. An outage reported on Verizon's website says a network disruption started just before 7:30 p.m. It currently says the estimated time to restore service is 12 to 14 hours. NBC Montana will...
MISSOULA, MT
tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
IDAHO STATE
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy