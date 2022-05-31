ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Scott signs bills on free school meals, offensive school mascots

By Peter D'Auria
 2 days ago
The crowd at a Rutland football game in 2021. Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill on Tuesday banning offensive school mascots. File photo by Riley Norton

Gov. Phil Scott signed bills Tuesday that will create a one-year pilot program of free breakfast and lunch for Vermont students and ban offensive school mascots.

The governor’s signatures represent victories for anti-hunger advocates and for activists who have pushed to retire mascots that stereotype marginalized communities, most visibly Indigenous people.

During the pandemic, federal dollars paid for free school meals for students. But legislation extending that program has stalled in the U.S. Senate, and money is expected to run out before the upcoming school year.

Backed by the nonprofit Hunger Free Vermont, legislators proposed using surplus education fund money to extend the program through the next school year. Lawmakers approved S.100, a plan to create a $29 million, one-year program to provide free breakfast and lunch to Vermont students who attend public school, or independent schools with public tuition money.

Scott initially appeared unenthusiastic about the plan, suggesting that funding a one-year pilot might lead to future tax hikes.

“Creating a new universal program with one-time money could, as the Legislature has discussed, lead to regressive tax increases that in part pay for meals for children from affluent families who do not need the financial help,” Scott spokesperson Jason Maulucci said in late April.

But on Tuesday, Scott signed the bill anyway.

“As the Governor has said, he supports the state doing more to help vulnerable families in need — but he will not support forcing working families to pay more in taxes to essentially pay for the more affluent to get free meals,” Maulucci said Tuesday in an email. “But, that will be a debate for next year if the Legislature chooses to pursue that path.”

Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said the organization was “thrilled” at the news of the governor’s decision.

“We're confident that universal school meals is going to prove its value in the coming year, and that the Legislature will make it a permanent program,” Horton said.

Scott also signed S.139, which will require the Vermont Agency of Education to create a “nondiscriminatory school branding policy.”

That policy will prohibit schools from having mascots or other identifying materials based on “the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons,” or any person or group “associated with the repression of others.”

That bill was introduced just days after the Rutland School Board voted to reinstate the high school’s controversial Native American-themed mascot, the Raiders.

Lawmakers approved the proposal by a comfortable margin, but not before it sparked a debate about local control. Opponents argued that the bill would undermine school districts’ ability to make their own decisions and policies.

“Every year, more and more control is taken by this building, and by this town, and by officials in our government in Montpelier,” outgoing Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, said of the bill during a floor debate earlier this month.

But the bill’s supporters, including Indigenous Vermonters, argued that offensive mascots inflict psychological harm on students, especially those who belong to the communities being stereotyped.

“When we as a society marginalize and shape human beings into caricatures, we are complicit in the violence against them, metaphorically and literally,” Melody Walker Brook, a citizen of the Elnu Abenaki, told lawmakers in submitted testimony in February.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott signs bills on free school meals, offensive school mascots .

Comments / 8

Bubba Crinklesack
2d ago

So if someone is offended by someone else's freedom of expression, that is against the law in Vermont now? And the censorship grows.

Reply
6
Bribem and Whorris
1d ago

All freedom loving Vermonters are welcome to move to NH. But you liberal regressives are not welcome even though you fill our stores with shoppers so you don't have to pay taxes to Vermont. I hate going to town on the 3rd of the month and weekends.

Reply
3
David Sammataro
1d ago

What if I think ALL mascots are offensive, so do they remove ALL of them ??? the slippery slope of woke progressive authoritarianism leads to their ideological forefathers Stalin, Hitler, and Mao

Reply
3
Scott vetoes bill that would have updated Act 250

VERMONT STATE
49 Emerge Vermont alums on the ballot in 2022

Burlington, Vermont—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, saw 49 alums officially file to run following Vermont’s qualifying day on May 26th. The primary election will be held on August 9th with the general election being held on November 8th. These candidates represent the unique diversity of Vermont, coming from the different communities, backgrounds, and identities that make up the state. In fact, 39% of alums on the ballot are members of the New American Majority: Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women.
Morrow to run for Windsor State Senate seat

Despite funding concerns, Phil Scott approves environmental justice bill

The new policy states that “no segment of the population of the State should, because of its racial, cultural, or economic makeup, bear a disproportionate share of environmental burdens or be denied an equitable share of environmental benefits.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Despite funding concerns, Phil Scott approves environmental justice bill.
