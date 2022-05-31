Blair retires as police chief in Morgan City

Chief James F. Blair has retired from the Morgan City Police Department.

In a post on Tuesday, the department announced that Blair was leaving the department after serving the Morgan City Police Department since 1985.

MCPD says Blair served the department in many capacities such as Corrections, Patrol, K-9 Officer, Street Crimes Unit, Detective, Narcotics, SWAT, Public Information Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain.

In 2015, Blair became Chief of Police and has led the Morgan City Police Department since that time.

"You have shown a dedication to the badge and a desire to protect our civilians like few others. That professionalism has helped the entire community and we wish you all the best as you retire and begin a new phase of your life. Congratulations on your many accomplishments. Your career has been truly inspiring and as you retire, you should be very proud of everything you’ve achieved. Enjoy your well-earned retirement," a post states.

The Chief of Police position is an appointed position in Morgan City. At a council meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Blair announced that he would retire at the end of the month, according to the Daily Review.

Blair was appointed in 2015 by former-Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi. Assistant Chief Mark Griffin will take over as interim chief.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel