Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Wants The Majority Of The Core To Return Next Season

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Spoelstra says he loves this group in the exit interviews

With the exception of the summer of 2010, the Miami Heat have never been about completely overhauling the roster.

So coach Erik Spoelstra said he doesn't too many changes heading into next season. The Heat were one win from advancing to the NBA Finals for a second time in three seasons.

Spoelstra said team president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison have always preferred to adding instead of building from the ground up.

“It is a Pat thing,” Spoelstra said. “But look at the history of how we’ve done things since Pat and Micky have created this culture. Anytime we’re close and have banged on the door, even if it ended in a disappointing loss, our history has shown that we usually bring the majority of the group back, the core back, and we take another shot at it.”

The Heat have seven players who will enter free agency this summer, including Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo and Udonis Haslem. They also have Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, who are valuable trade pieces.

“Of course, you’re talking 48 [hours after the season ended] and after we had an opportunity on a make or a miss to possibly, potentially get to the next round,” Spoelstra said. “Yeah, you want to have a chance to do it again with the same group.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 7 loss. CLICK HERE .

Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus' overturned 3-pointer. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat fall to Boston Celtics in Game 7. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

