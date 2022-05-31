ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard's lawyers told jurors a verdict against her would devastate abuse victims everywhere. Johnny Depp's lawyers want to strike the remarks from the record.

By Jacob Shamsian
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LZoh_0fwCqHkl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6cjD_0fwCqHkl00
Johnny Depp leaves the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Friday.

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

  • Amber Heard's lawyer told jurors a verdict against her would affect abuse victims everywhere.
  • Johnny Depp's lawyers want to strike the remarks, saying they were inappropriate.
  • The judge overseeing the case declined to take up the argument.

Attorneys for Johnny Depp on Tuesday asked the judge overseeing his defamation trial to strike part of the closing arguments made by Amber Heard's lawyers, saying the remarks were inappropriate.

The remarks were made by Benjamin Rottenborn, who told the jurors in closing arguments on Friday that they should view a verdict against her as a message to "every victim of domestic abuse everywhere."

"Ruling against Amber here sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more. No matter what you document, you always have to document more," Rottenborn said. "No matter whom you tell, you always have to tell more people. No matter how honest you are about your own imperfections and your own shortcomings in a relationship, you have to be perfect in order for people to believe you."

Rottenborn said that a verdict against Heard would make the jurors an "accomplice" to Depp, who he said wanted to destroy Heard's life because she left him and accused him of abuse.

In a motion filed in court on Tuesday , Depp's attorneys said Rottenborn's arguments amounted to inviting jurors "to decide the case 'based on passion and prejudice'" and "a larger social objective" beyond the evidence presented to them during the six-week trial. They asked Judge Penney Azcarate, who's overseeing the case, to strike Rottenborn's remarks from the record and ask jurors to disregard them.

Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard in 2019, accusing her of defaming him with the publication of a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Heard didn't name Depp in the op-ed, but Depp said in the suit that any reasonable reader would understand it as a reference to their relationship. In 2016, Heard filed for divorce against Depp and, about the same time, filed for a restraining order against him that included a photo of her face, which appeared to be bruised.

Depp alleged he was the victim of physical and verbal abuse at Heard's hands throughout their relationship. He also alleged the photo was faked with makeup.

Heard filed a countersuit, alleging Depp physically assaulted her throughout their relationship. Jurors are deliberating both whether Heard defamed Depp through the op-ed and whether Depp defamed Heard when his lawyer alleged she staged abuse incidents.

In Tuesday's motion, Depp's lawyers also asked Azcarate to make a minor modification to the jury verdict form in the case to more closely mirror the language in the jury instructions she gave them.

Azcarate declined to take up the motion on Tuesday afternoon. After settling on an answer to a question from the jury , she told Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew that Rottenborn's remarks would stand "for now."

"The jury has the case now, and it's out of my hands," Azcarate said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 412

Patricia Waldie
2d ago

what a pack of lies. it would have been a different story if she had of been actually abused. I was a battered wife so I know what abuse looks like. that tramp was not abused at all. she was a nothing before she met him and as far as I'm concerned she's still nothing

Reply(71)
434
Darlene Schneider Dilbeck
2d ago

I'm a survivor of domestic violence and I stand with Johnny Depp. I would be offended as a woman, if she wins! What she did to him is wrong, period.

Reply(20)
263
drummergirl61
2d ago

And a win for Johnny Depp would be a huge win for ALL abused victims no matter what gender and abusers need to be prosecuted to fullest extent the will allow.

Reply(3)
160
Related
StyleCaster

Amber Heard’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She’ll Lose After She Was Found Guilty of Defaming Johnny

Click here to read the full article. After her defamation case with Johnny Depp, there has been a lot of interest in Amber Heard’s net worth and whether she can afford the millions of dollars in damages she was ordered to pay him. Heard, whose full name is Amber Laura Heard, was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas. She dropped out of high school to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Heard went on to star in movies like Friday Night Lights, North Country and Spin before her big break in the 2006’s All the Boys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read

After weeks of high drama and intense media scrutiny, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard await the jury's verdict in their defamation case. The closing arguments were delivered on Friday after which the seven jurors were instructed to begin their legal deliberations. WATCH: Inside Johnny Depp's family life. A...
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Benjamin Chew
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Attorneys#Lawyers#Reuters
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Happy In 1st Photo Since Dad’s Trial Began

Lily-Rose Depp stunned in her first photo since dad Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard began. The model was celebrating her 23rd birthday on May 27 in the images, which were both shared to her well-curated Instagram account. Lily-Rose, who Johnny shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, wore a camisole floral tank top adorned with pink lace for the stunning pictures.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

435K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy