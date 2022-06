Enfield, Conn. – St. Jeanne Jugan Parish will hold their annual carnival on Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4 on the grounds of St. Bernard Church, 424 Hazard Ave. The carnival will run from 6 to 10 p.m. each day, featuring carnival rides, with wrist bands for sale every evening for $20 that provide unlimited access to the fairground’s rides, or individual ride tickets. There will also be a wide variety of food, including fired dough, French fires, doughnuts, strawberry shortcake and sundaes, craft beer, hamburgers, hot dogs, carnival games, live music, and raffles. The raffle will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 a piece and may be purchased from parish families or at the rectory, as well as at the carnival itself each night.

