Philadelphia Asian American Chef Making Name For Herself With Unique Hot Sauces

By Chandler Lutz
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Asian American and Pacific Islander Hertigate Month comes to a close, CBS3 has the story of a local Asian American business. It is making a name for itself with its unique sauces.

“I made these sauces to compliment a lot of rice-based cooking,” Poi Dog Philly chef Kiki Aranita said.

Aranita makes her signature — spam musubi — in the kitchen.

The dish is often found in Hawaii but resembles Japanese cuisine.

“So I was born in New York, but I was raised in Hawaii and in Hong Kong,” Aranita said. “Growing up, what I ate was really a blend of both cultures.”

Aranita opened one of the first Hawaiian food spots in Philadelphia, Poi Dog Philly.

“Poi dog, the term means mixed breed or mutt, and that’s what I am,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, Aranita made the hard decision to close the restaurant.

“I was trying to figure out what to do with my life,” Aranita said.

She’s onto a new business venture of making hot sauces with the same Poi Dog name.

“This one took about six months to develop,” Aranita said. “Now it’s grown to three sauces and hopefully four by the end of this year.”

Speaking with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, they’ve found that those in the Asian American community like Aranita have overcome the challenges of the pandemic while also breaking barriers.

“Only 39% or 40% of Asian American women identify themselves as entrepreneurs,” Asian American Chamber of Commerce President Khine Zaw said. “So traditionally Asian American families teach their children to follow the footsteps of doctors, lawyers, engineers, traditionally, not to pursue entrepreneurship.”

So how could you support these entrepreneurs?

“There’s so many ways to learn about Asian culture, so many diverse languages that we speak, so many diverse cultural activities that we share in the greater Philadelphia area alone,” Zaw said.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parks & Rec Putting Out One Final Call For Lifeguards To Give ‘Philly Kids The Summer They Deserve’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public pools are slated to open in a matter of weeks. But the city is still in need of dozens of lifeguards. Officials say if they don’t meet their goal by Friday, some pools won’t be able to open. For the second summer in a row, there’s a national lifeguard shortage. It threatens to keep pools closed, including many of Philadelphia’s 65 free public pools, leaving countless children with nothing to do. But that crisis can still be averted. “This Friday, June 3, is the last day for Philadelphians, for anyone who wants to be a lifeguard this summer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

