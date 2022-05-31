ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback Twitter Meme Sums Up Missguided Collapse

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPNq2_0fwCq5FI00

A “Friends” meme Missguided shared on Twitter on May 25 speaks to what suppliers are feeling in the wake of the e-tailer’s collapse.

