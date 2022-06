Located on an acre and a half in the Reserve of Southlake, this $4.42 million Mediterranean-inspired home is built for those who enjoy the good life — both indoor and out. Of course, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property has all the extras like a gourmet kitchen, media room, game room and wet bar, but it’s the thought of a glass of wine with friends in your own rotunda with an accompanying fireplace that sets your mind to all the possibilities. From the upstairs balcony, it’s easy to see the outdoors are just as lavish with an outdoor kitchen, water fountain, diving pool and illuminating fire bowls.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO