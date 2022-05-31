ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa man had not played Idaho Lottery in a year. He scratched off a life-changing win

By Sally Krutzig
 2 days ago

Mark Wood said he had not bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in a year before he did so at a Stinker Store in Nampa on Monday.

“A buddy of mine had been playing this game, so yesterday when I was looking for something to do, I thought I’d give it a try,” Wood said in an Idaho Lottery news release Tuesday.

“Just looking for something to do” led to a monumental windfall. Scratching off the Mega Bucks ticket revealed that Wood had won $1 million.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I wore the ticket out with my eyes looking over it and checking it again and again,” Wood said in the release. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep either.”

The ticket marked the first $1 million win in the Idaho Lottery’s $50 Mega Bucks game. But aspiring millionaires shouldn’t give up hope yet: One more $1 million Mega Bucks prize is still out there, according to the Idaho Lottery.

Wood, a Nampa resident and third-generation Idahoan, told the Idaho Lottery that he is working with a financial adviser and considering taking an “extended vacation” with the money.

“I never thought I’d win something like this,” Wood said in the release. “I won $100 on a Powerball ticket once, but that was it. This has a lot more zeros to it.”

The Idaho Lottery said it would be awarding the Stinker Store on 12th Street in Nampa a $20,000 bonus for being the site that sold the winning ticket.

MIX 106

5 Tips To Avoid Wasps In Idaho This Summer

I have many fears. The long list includes: heights, the dark, tornadoes, rejection, and most of all...bees. Well, to be more specific, wasps. The way their dangly legs hover while they fly is very scary to me. I shutter thinking about them. I realize bees have a job in nature to pollinize our plants, which then helps in many ways. However, wasps aren't really pollinators. So, is there something we can do about getting rid of them and their dangly legs?
Boise, ID
