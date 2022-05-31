Nampa man had not played Idaho Lottery in a year. He scratched off a life-changing win

Mark Wood said he had not bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in a year before he did so at a Stinker Store in Nampa on Monday.

“A buddy of mine had been playing this game, so yesterday when I was looking for something to do, I thought I’d give it a try,” Wood said in an Idaho Lottery news release Tuesday.

“Just looking for something to do” led to a monumental windfall. Scratching off the Mega Bucks ticket revealed that Wood had won $1 million.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I wore the ticket out with my eyes looking over it and checking it again and again,” Wood said in the release. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep either.”

The ticket marked the first $1 million win in the Idaho Lottery’s $50 Mega Bucks game. But aspiring millionaires shouldn’t give up hope yet: One more $1 million Mega Bucks prize is still out there, according to the Idaho Lottery.

Wood, a Nampa resident and third-generation Idahoan, told the Idaho Lottery that he is working with a financial adviser and considering taking an “extended vacation” with the money.

“I never thought I’d win something like this,” Wood said in the release. “I won $100 on a Powerball ticket once, but that was it. This has a lot more zeros to it.”

The Idaho Lottery said it would be awarding the Stinker Store on 12th Street in Nampa a $20,000 bonus for being the site that sold the winning ticket.

