Hayden Christensen Is ‘Absolutely’ Open to a Darth Vader ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Spinoff

By Samantha Bergeson
 2 days ago
Hayden Christensen said he’s open to a possible Darth Vader standalone series after reprising his iconic role for “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ” and upcoming “Ahsoka” shows.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely,” Christensen told ET Canada after being asked if he would consider leading his own series. “I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way. And there’s certainly more there to explore. There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums.”

Christensen added, “I would love to get to continue my journey with him.”

The star first played Anakin Skywalker in the 2002 prequel film “ Star Wars : Episode II – Attack of the Clones.” Skywalker eventually transformed into Darth Vader in 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith.” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which premiered on May 27 on Disney+, picks up 10 years after the events of that film.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi master in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — now the most-watched original series premiere in Disney+ history — with Christensen continuing to play the tortured Vader. The series centers on Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker, who is the key to saving the galaxy.

With the many “Star Wars” series in the works at Disney+ — from the return of “Mandalorian” with Season 3 to the upcoming “Andor” with Diego Luna and the recently announced “Skeleton Crew” with Jude Law — a Darth Vader spinoff doesn’t feel a galaxy far off for Lucasfilm.

Christensen previously said during a Disney+ press conference that his “imagination started to run wild” at the prospect of donning the Darth Vader suit once again.

“Then I got the call saying that Deborah Chow wanted to get together and talk about this ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ show that she’s doing with Ewan. I was just thrilled,” Christensen said. “This is a character that means so much to me, and to get to come back and do more with it was just a thrilling opportunity.”

Christensen continued that it was a “very emotional experience” filming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” after Anakin turned to the Dark Side. “Obviously, it brought up a lot of feelings of nostalgia,” Christensen said, “but it was also very cathartic in a way too, just because this is a character that means so much to me and has really sort of stayed with me over the years.”

Christensen is expected to don the Vader helmet once again for the upcoming series “Ahsoka” about Jedi Ahsoka Mando, played by Rosario Dawson.

