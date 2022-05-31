ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5KBm_0fwCpmsx00

Panama has replaced Iran as Canada's opponent for a World Cup prep exhibition on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Canadian Soccer Association announced Iran as the opponent for the friendly on May 12, then canceled last week following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The new opponent was announced Tuesday.

The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020. The plane was shot by an Iranian surface-to-air missile minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Panama failed to reach the World Cup, finishing fifth in North and Central America and the Caribbean, one place below a playoff berth. Panama is ranked 61st, 40 spots below Iran, and beat visiting Canada 1-0 in the final qualifier in March, after the Canadians had clinched their first berth since 1986.

Canada plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Biggest wave of Cuban migrants into US since 1980 is driving policy changes

About 115,000 Cubans — more than one percent of the island’s population — have left their homeland fleeing poverty and repression and reached the U.S. in the past seven months, a mass migration wave on a scale not seen in four decades that has prompted recent changes in U.S. policy and provided the Cuban government an escape valve following unprecedented protests last year.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden closes in on a deal to resettle refugees in SPAIN to help deal with the surge of migrants at the southern border and Canada vows to take in Haitian migrants seeking work who have tried to cross from Mexico

President Joe Biden is preparing to finalize a first-of-its-kind deal with Spain to resettle refugees from the Western Hemisphere that continue to flood into the U.S., a Wednesday evening report revealed. The pledge from Spain is coupled with Canada significantly expanding its refugee commitment in the region, according to an...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexico agrees to take back more migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua under Trump-era Covid rules

The Biden administration has quietly begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under the Title 42 public health order that denies migrants the chance to seek asylum, officials say.The US struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from San Diego, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.“This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States,” a Mexican official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.The move...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Jill Biden insists there WON'T be a boycott of Joe's Summit of the Americas: First Lady says Latin American nations she visited have assured her they'll be there as she returns home from six-day trip

Jill Biden on Monday wrapped her goodwill tour of Latin America ahead of her husband's troubled Summit of the Americas with an event tied to the administration's message: 'Planting the Seeds of Security.'. The first lady insisted she is worried about a boycott of the event in Los Angeles later...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Panama#Iranian#Canadians#The World Cup Group F#Ap
Reuters

Authorities discover narco-tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-narcotics agents have discovered a drug-smugglers' tunnel running under the U.S.-Mexico border and equipped with a rail track, electricity and ventilation system, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The so-called "narco-tunnel" led from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

List of new cardinals named by Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Here is a list of the 21 men Pope Francis will install as Roman Catholic cardinals at a ceremony known as a consistory on Aug. 27. Cardinal Electors under 80 will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires:
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, The Notorious ‘Chess Player’ Of The Cali Cartel

Under Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela's leadership, the Colombian Cali Cartel became a cocaine trafficking empire that outlasted even Pablo Escobar's cartel. When it comes to Colombian drug lords, Pablo Escobar is undoubtedly the most well-known, notorious for his violence and intimidation. But Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela used a different strategy — based on discretion and strategic alliances — to build his Cali Cartel into an international powerhouse that outlived even Escobar’s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy