ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

KK Dies After Concert: Popular Indian Playback Singer Was 53

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfZAR_0fwCpep900

Click here to read the full article.

KK , a popular Indian playback singer and songwriter with more than 300 film and TV credits, died Tuesday of cardiac arrest in Kolkata, shortly after performing a concert. He was 53.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas said organizers of the Gurudas College Fest told authorities that KK (real name: Krishnakumar Kunnath) complained of feeling extremely cold and wanted to return to his hotel. He later was taken to Calcutta Medical Research Institute, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Images from Tuesday’s concert were posted on KK’s Instagram page following the performance.

Among his many regional awards, KK was named Best Male Playback Singer at India ’s 2009 Screen Awards for the song “Khuda Jaane,” from the film Bachna Ae Haseeno , and shared Album of the Decade prize from the Mirchi Music Awards for the Aashiqui 2 soundtrack. He also was a five-time nominee at the Awards of the International Indian Film Academy and four-time nominee at the Filmfare Awards.

Playback singers are those whose vocals are pre-recorded for use in films and TV and do not appear onscreen.

KK released a pair of studio albums — 1999’s Pal and 2008’s Humsafar — and appeared on numerous compilation discs. He also appeared as a judge or mentor on the singing competition series Indian Idol Junior and Fame Gurukul and performed in a 2014 episode of MTV Unplugged India.

August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK began his career doing commercial jingles before his big-screen debut in the mid-1990s.

He survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences today:

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

KK Cause of Death Tragic: Singer Dead After Sudden Collapse At Hotel

KK, a popular Indian crooner, died at the age of 53 after collapsing at a hotel. Indian news company NDTV reported that KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, collapsed at the hotel where he was staying. Billboard added that the singer arrived at the building after his performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

KK death: Popular Bollywood singer collapses and dies, aged 53

Bollywood singer KK – full name Krishnakumar Kunnath – has died. He was 53.The popular Indian musician died Tuesday night (31 May) in Kolkata, India.According to The Hindu, Kunnath felt ill and collapsed after returning to his hotel following a concert at Nazrul Manch. He was then rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead after suffering a heart attack, Times of India reported. In 1999, KK released his debut album Pal. He went on to become one of the most successful Indian singers of the 2000s. With over 700 recorded songs in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India Tv#Playback Singer#Filmfare Awards South#Indian#West Bengal Sports#Mtv
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
realitytitbit.com

Master P reveals his daughter and GUHH star Tytyana, 29, has died

Master P took to Instagram on May 29th to reveal his daughter, Tytyana Miller, has died. The devastating news follows years of the star appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop, first appearing in 2016. Fans were shocked when the rapper posted a photo of an angel before writing his family...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

‘Studio 10’ star’s tragic cause of death confirmed

Studio 10 star Erin Jayne Plummer died on the weekend at aged 42. Suicide has now been confirmed as her cause of death after a battle with mental illness. Content Warning: This article discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

James Olson Dies: ‘Rachel, Rachel’, ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Actor Was 91

Click here to read the full article. James Olson, who starred opposite Joanne Woodward in 1968’s Rachel, Rachel, played a surgeon investigating a deadly alien organism in the 1971 sci-fi classic The Andromeda Strain and survived the notorious Broadway flop Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Mary Tyler Moore that closed before it opened in 1966, died April 17 at his home in Malibu, California. He was 91. His death was reported by the Malibu Times. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar character on television and in film for four decades before retiring in 1990, Olson received his first national exposure...
MALIBU, CA
HOLAUSA

BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have...
WORLD
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
NFL
StyleCaster

J-Lo Just Paid Tribute to Her ‘Shades of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta Hours After His Death—She Was ‘Lucky’ to Know Him

Click here to read the full article. Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy