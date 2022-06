Dakota Kai is preparing to turn a new leaf. On Tuesday, Kai officially became a free agent along with nine other former WWE/NXT Superstars who were released on April 29. Besides confirming her new ring name to be King Kota, which she filed to trademark on May 9, Kai shared a few pics of her new look via Twitter. The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is now sporting a hairdo with a blend of pink, grey and black streaks, as opposed to the all-pink style she was last seen with.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO