During a patrol in Stevenson Ranch, deputies arrested a man who “appeared very nervous” after they discovered drugs and a stolen firearm in his vehicle. Deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling near Pico Canyon and The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday when they observed a vehicle with expired registration, and upon contact, noticed that the male driver appeared very nervous, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO