Plymouth North softball 3B/SS Maggie Ladd voted SBLive’s Massachusetts High School Athlete of the Week

By Regan Dickson
 2 days ago

Congratulations to Plymouth North softball 3B/SS Maggie Ladd for being voted SBLive’s Massachusetts High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

The senior went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs in a 17-5 win over Silver Lake.

The senior went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs in a 17-5 win over Silver Lake.

Ladd ran away with this week's honor, receiving 71.43% of the vote.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemass.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22:

Catie Wilson, Oliver Ames girls lacrosse: Wilson had a career day - scoring eight goals in a 13-2 win over Attleboro.

Grenne Campbell, Medfield girls lacrosse: Campbell recorded her 100th career point with five goals and an assist against Hopkinton.

Sophia Bergonzi, Mashpee softball: Bergonzi went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and scored three runs to lead Mashpee over Randolph.

Ellie Wall, Duxbury girls lacrosse: Wall scored the game-winning goal with seven seconds left to give Duxbury a 12-11 win over Medfield.

Will Robinson, Scituate boys lacrosse: Robinson scored six goals and added two assists in Scituate's 17-4 win over ⁦Plymouth South.

Ben Putnam, Needham boys volleyball: Putnam had 10 kills in the third set to help Needham beat Natick 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-23) for the Bay State Conference title.

Anthony D’Itria, St. Mary's boys track and field: D’Itria was a double champion at the CCL Championships - winning both the high jump and triple jump.

Liam Duhame, Nashoba boys lacrosse: Duhame scored a career-high seven goals to lead Nashoba to a 17-9 win over AMSA.

Frankie Melendez, Central Catholic baseball: Melendez tossed a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win against Lowell.

