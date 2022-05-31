Man's body pulled from Milwaukee River

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

