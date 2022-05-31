ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man's body pulled from Milwaukee River

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A man's body was pulled from the Milwaukee River Tuesday afternoon,...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police: Graceland Cemetery shooting, 'multiple shots fired'

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said there were "multiple shots fired" at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, June 2. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. There are victims, but the number of victims is not clear at the time, police said. From an obituary,...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Crime Stoppers: Brothers killed hours apart on the same Milwaukee street

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two brothers were killed just hours apart on the same street. It's one of Milwaukee's latest homicides that has ripped a family apart. With your help, the person responsible can be held accountable. The shooting happened May 13, near 22nd and Keefe. The first shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, June 1 responded to at least six different shooting incidents. One person was killed, and four others were wounded in the shootings. Police took three suspects into custody and detained two "persons of interest." Palmer and Chambers. Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

27-year-old man shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. It happened near 5th Street and Lapham Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police have not released a motive and there have been no arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee armed robbery, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Around 2 p.m. on June 2, police identified the suspect and took him into custody. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery near 27th and Morgan on May 31 around 8:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee River#Police
The Associated Press

Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington hot air balloon crash; witness, responder describes scene

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a hot air balloon collided with a train in Burlington. Police said people saw the hot air balloon in distress prior to the crash. Alex Marino told FOX6 News hot air balloons flying over Burlington is a common sight. This time, though, something looked different.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wrong-way driver arrested; I-41 at Dodge, Fond du Lac county line

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Deputies arrested a Michigan man who was driving the wrong way on I-41 at the Dodge-Fond du Lac county line early Thursday, June 2. Officials say shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began receiving 911 calls from motorists reporting a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek missing man, last seen Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for missing 41-year-old John Rivera. He was last seen leaving a home near 14th and Madison on the city's south side around 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Rivera is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 205 pounds...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said four people were shot in three separate shootings Tuesday night. Police said two women were shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Long Island Drive near Custer Avenue, just south of Silver Spring Drive. A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Roosevelt rollover crash, Milwaukee men injured: police

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were injured, one seriously, in a rollover crash on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, June 1. It happened near Sherman and Roosevelt around 3 p.m. According to police, a car crashed into an occupied parked car and rolled over. The driver of the rolled...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, woman killed at 35th and Hampton, no answers a year later

MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer. A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa plane crash, pilot Daniel Perleman laid to rest

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The young pilot who died after a plane crash in Wauwatosa Thursday, May 26 was laid to rest a week later. A memorial service took place at the Chabad Jewish Center of Waukesha County after a funeral Thursday. The messages written on the walls inside speak volumes about this young man’s impact.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 40th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was hurt in a shooting near 40th and Cherry Wednesday evening, June 1. Police said the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. It's unclear what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy