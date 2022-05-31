ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

12 accused of mailing drugs to Larimer County inmates

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riCtY_0fwCotM500

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and deputies from the Larimer County Jail brought down a drug trafficking group that focused on distributing narcotics within the corrections facility, leading to a dozen arrests Friday.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, employees at the jail noticed an increase of drugs coming in undetected towards the end of 2021. After investigating, deputies learned inmates were using the internal communications system, inmate tablets, to coordinate the selling and trafficking of drugs.

Investigators started intercepting mail that reportedly contained methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Suboxone strips. Investigators found the paper sent to inmates in the mail was soaked in drugs and some drugs were infused in the ink and seams of envelopes.

100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in Fort Lupton crash

In all, 12 people were arrested, facing various drug trafficking, money laundering, and the introduction of contraband charges.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said there are multiple people with outstanding warrants related to this operation.

As a result, the jail is now changing policy and will require all personal inmate mail to be digitally scanned and sent via inmate tablets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Denver

Special Delivery: Larimer County Jail Foils Alleged Drug Ring After Narcotics Found Hidden In Mail

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In what investigators are calling a “likely first of its kind” operation, 12 northern Coloradans have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into the Larimer County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service. Investigators say 12 people, most of whom were already in jail on unrelated charges prior to the drug ring investigation, were able to sneak narcotics into the jail with mail. Some of the drugs were allegedly infused into the ink used in the cards. (credit: CBS) Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force started their investigation after receiving...
CBS Denver

Suspect Dead After Shooting Involving Larimer County Deputies Following Second Attempt To Serve Warrants

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release, it wasn’t until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.(credit: CBS) Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Lupton, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

12 Charged After Drug-Infused Paper, Ink, Envelopes Detected In Larimer Inmates’ Mail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Nine male inmates and three female accomplices have been charged following the takedown of a drug trafficking organization that provided illicit drugs to inmates through their incoming mail. Investigators discovered paper soaked in narcotics, ink on the paper infused with narcotics, and narcotics hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes, authorities stated in a joint press release. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Suboxone strips were found in the mail sent to various inmates. More arrests are expected. “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated at the Larimer County Jail in March after the surface of one inmate’s envelope tested positive for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Money Laundering#County Jail#Corrections Facility#Kdvr#Suboxone#Nexstar Media Inc
The Denver Gazette

Denver woman leads authorities on pursuit following deadly crash

A 34-year-old Denver woman is facing murder charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash and led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder County on Wednesday. Amanda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of committing a slew of crimes including first-degree murder, vehicular homicide — reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and other charges, according to the Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Drug trafficking organization with prison pipeline shuttered

A drug trafficking organization with a pipeline into the local prison has been shut down. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force arrested a dozen people Friday on a host of drug counts. They said nine of those arrested were inmates at the Larimer County Jail who worked with three people – on the outside, who were also arrested – to smuggle drugs into the jail through snail mail. The sheriff’s office said a jail deputy found fentanyl and meth in mail sent to inmates. Deputies said the paper was soaked in narcotics and ink or was hidden in the seams of envelopes. No jail deputies were implicated in the case.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County deputy accused of bringing contraband into jail

A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into a jail. Deputy Carley Jackson, 25, was charged with bribery, attempt to influence a public servant, first degree official misconduct, conspiracy and introducing contraband in the second degree. Jackson, who was fired from the sheriff’s office,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Wanted man killed in police-involved shooting identified

A wanted man who was shot and killed by Larimer County deputies in Weld County has been identified. He is 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland Weishaupl died following an altercation near Mead. Deputies said Weishaupl fired several rounds at Larimer County deputies while trying to elude them before he was shot and killed on foot. Police say he was wanted in connection with several cases in Larimer and Jefferson counties ranging from aggravated motor vehicle theft to drug counts. The police-involved shooting remains under investigation.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy