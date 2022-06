After an exciting first two rounds of the 2022 NHL Playoffs, there are four teams left. Here are the 2022 NHL Conference Finals Playoff Predictions. Igor Shesterkin vs Andrei Vasilevskiy. Two of the best goaltenders go head to head in a prime matchup. The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Finals and the only barrier blocking their goal is the young, relentless New York Rangers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO