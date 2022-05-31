Freihofer’s Run for Women returns to in-person race

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One of the largest 5ks in the country that’s just for women is back on in the Capital Region. After a pandemic switch to virtual in 2020 and a move to the fall last year, NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida shares the excitement for Freihofer’s Run For Women and also what they still need.

The Freihofer’s Run for Women is a huge celebration of our community, and Event Director Kristen Hislop is ready for the community to come together again the first Saturday in June.

As thousands of women get ready to run, hundreds of volunteers are needed to support the event, but just two weeks ago, Freihofer’s saw only 66 signed up, just 17% of their need. So, they put out the call.

“It’s a need in the community for all kinds of the events,” said Hislop, “because the Freihofer’s Run for Women has a voice we were able to say that so we are really appreciative of the number of people who stepped up, that said we still have some open spots.”

Online registration to run closes midnight Tuesday, May 31. You can also sign up in person at the expo Thursday and Friday. Almost 40% of the field this year is running Freihofer’s for the first time.

“Everybody is there for a different reason,” noted Hislop, “but they’ve all conquered something to get there.”

Every runner here has a story to tell — from the elites who inspire with their speed to the special four generation team this year.

“That’s a great grandmother, grandmother, mother and daughter, and the eldest in that one is 91,” Hislop shared.

It’s an incredible sense of community to be with women of all ages and abilities running together, sometimes the inspiration helping you along the way could be the encouragement coming from a very familiar face.

“Our goal for the race is to focus on women’s health and fitness,” Hislop said, “but if we can help give someone a little extra oomph and make them feel a little bit more empowered and believe in what they can do, that translates to every other area of their lives and makes me happy for the next 364 days.”

