ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Archbishop of Canterbury suggests Prince Andrew wants to ‘make amends’

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkkuM_0fwCnhyO00
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he encouraged society to be more “open and forgiving” in general.

Prince Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and earlier this year he paid millions to a woman he claimed never to have met to settle a civil sexual assault case .

He was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The duke denied the allegations.

Justin Welby, in an interview with ITV News on Tuesday, called on people “to step back a bit” and said the Queen’s second son was seeking to make amends, adding: “I think that’s a very good thing.”

He stressed that he could not tell people how to respond, saying the “issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many” and “it’s not surprising there’s very deep feelings indeed”.

Asked how the public should respond to Andrew after his appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March, Welby, 66, said: “At a big public occasion the Queen is fully entitled to have one of her children supporting her. Secondly, forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society. There’s a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“I think for all of us, one of the ways that we celebrate when we come together is in learning to be a more open and forgiving society.”

A spokesperson for the archbishop of Canterbury later clarified that he was not referring specifically to the Duke of York when he said we must become a more forgiving society and “was making a broader point about the kind of society that he hopes the Platinum Jubilee inspires us to be”.

A statement from Welby said: “In tonight’s interview with ITV News I was asked a question about forgiveness, and I said that there is a difference between consequences and forgiveness. Both are essential elements of the Christian understanding of justice, mercy and reconciliation.

“I also made the broader point that I hope we can become a more forgiving society. These are complex issues that are difficult to address in a short media interview and I hope they do not distract from this week’s joyful celebration of her majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee.”

The archbishop is no longer delivering the sermon at the platinum jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, will take his place.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Stephen Cottrell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archbishop Of Canterbury#British Royal Family#Uk#Hrh#Itv News
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

296K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy