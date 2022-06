An American League showdown is on tap between the host New York Yankees (36-15) and the Detroit Tigers (21-30) on Friday evening in the Bronx. Both teams head into this contest on three-game winning streaks. New York is playing outstanding baseball and owns the best record in the majors. Detroit's pitching has been excellent over this win streak, allowing only two runs in a three game span. Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA) takes the hill for New York, while Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17) is getting the nod for the Tigers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO