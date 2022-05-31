85-year-old resident of The Villages jailed on felony battery charge

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on a pregnant woman. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County where a pregnant woman had “tears in her eyes, a shaky voice, a bruise on her forehead, and swelling on her right cheek,” according to an arrest report. She was not cooperative and claimed she had been in a verbal altercation with 28-year-old Brandon Tate Willman. She said no violence had occurred. The woman was pregnant.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO