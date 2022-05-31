ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

85-year-old resident of The Villages jailed on felony battery charge

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 85-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed on a felony battery charge. Geraldine Jane Boglivi was arrested on a charge of battery on a...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 25

Jill Tressler
2d ago

you arrested a 85 year old woman, and the victim has a bruise on his arm. let alone doesn't remember anything happening. Sumter County Sheriff, you do realize a person of that age bruise so easy that them hitting their arm could cause this.I know this, because I do and so does my husband as well as my mother before she passed.you can't be serious with this arrest.

Reply(2)
13
Susie Lovasz
1d ago

well there we go we are police officers block of 85 year old women period. over a bruise. you could have easily given this woman an appearance ticket called it a day. what a cowardly thing to do as a police officer over such a minor minor thing. and it's such a ridiculous charge I don't even know what to say

Reply
7
Jamie Mayo
2d ago

That is Sumter county sheriffs department for you. They arrest you for any and everything. It’s sad that county is not the same when I lived there

Reply
5
