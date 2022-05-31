ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina gifting business to sell at Twin Cities Pride

By Caitlin Anderson,
An Edina resident who launched a gift-basket business to meet the needs of those in the LGBTQ community will for the first time sell at the Twin Cities Pride Festival.

Rachel Silberman, who runs the business from her home, initially started Luxjoy & Comfort three years ago after not being able to find a gift box tailored to those who are asexual. Since launching in 2019, Silberman has continued to create various types of LGBTQ-friendly gift boxes in addition to baskets for many occasions.

“I decided to fill a need that I saw,” Silberman, who is bi-romantic, told the Sun Current. “There’s still a minority of LGBT people who don’t really feel heard or seen and I want them to feel seen.”

In line with her inclusive focus, Silberman will sell her products at a booth at Pride, which will run June 25-26 at Loring Park in Minneapolis. “It’s the perfect way to get my products out there and also, to show the public that they’re seen,” Silberman said.

Luxjoy & Comfort was founded “with the goal of fostering connection and bringing joy and love to people of all ages,” a description on its website reads.

Her baskets, which can be customized, have themes including coffee, tea, books, spa time and various special occasions. There is also an entire section dedicated to highlighting over 10 different orientations, such as lesbian and nonbinary.

These orientation-themed baskets often include a mug and tumbler cup, in addition to pins and rainbow-colored skittles. Silberman presses the images, such as the flags representing different sexual, gender and romantic orientations, onto the cups herself using a heat press and sublimation paper.

At the event, the Edina resident plans to sell her mugs and tumbler cups with 13 different orientations. She will also sell pins with various pronouns, rainbow colored-flag socks and pins, and glitter-speckled candles that say, “born to sparkle,” Silberman said.

The tumblers, when shifted, will display a rainbow-colored shimmer, she added.

“I definitely am a little nervous but I’m also looking forward to it,” Silberman said of the festival. “I’m looking forward to meeting people, to having conversations. … People going, ‘Wow, you have agender or an asexual tumbler, like I never see this anywhere.’”

She added, “I’m excited to see people’s reaction of ‘Wow, this is me and you see me.’”

Silberman also intends to have a face painter and a person dressed as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” for kids to take photos with. Though her products are geared toward an older crowd, Silberman still wanted kids to feel included, she said.

Beyond the event, Silberman hopes to expand her gift box offerings to include six additional orientations, such as demisexual and aromantic. Being able to add all of the orientations is her goal, she said.

