NYPD: Man stabbed on board F train in Brooklyn

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a man was stabbed...

www.cbsnews.com

PIX11

Man fatally shot in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the vicinity of Lexington and Marcy avenues at around 1:40 a.m., according to officials. They found the 29-year-old victim with a […]
rapradar.com

Video: Rowdy Rebel “Woo Nina”

Rowdy Rebel is back outside for the matching visuals to his new single, “Woo Nina”. Directed by G Train, the GS9 rapper delivers his street-oriented rhymes in the heart of Brooklyn where he mingles with the locals, Woo Walks with his entourage, and mobs with the biker crew throughout his borough.
Black Enterprise

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
Star News

DJ Jazzy Jeff lands residency at Rivers Casino

DJ, producer, and West Philly native DJ Jazzy Jeff has set up a residency at Rivers Casino, with his first of four performances scheduled for Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m. at the Jack’s Bar + Grill stage. Additional dates are Sept. 17, Nov. 23 and Feb. 17, 2023.
