NYPD: Man stabbed on board F train in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the vicinity of Lexington and Marcy avenues at around 1:40 a.m., according to officials. They found the 29-year-old victim with a […]
Rowdy Rebel is back outside for the matching visuals to his new single, “Woo Nina”. Directed by G Train, the GS9 rapper delivers his street-oriented rhymes in the heart of Brooklyn where he mingles with the locals, Woo Walks with his entourage, and mobs with the biker crew throughout his borough.
Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
The Bushwick Collective has announced the 2022 edition of their annual block party, happening Saturday, June 4 at 15 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn, from 10 AM-6 PM. KRS-One, Statik Selektah and friends, Nems, Termanology, Positive K, and more are performing, with D-Stroy hosting and DJ Evil Dee on the 1s and 2s.
DJ, producer, and West Philly native DJ Jazzy Jeff has set up a residency at Rivers Casino, with his first of four performances scheduled for Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m. at the Jack’s Bar + Grill stage. Additional dates are Sept. 17, Nov. 23 and Feb. 17, 2023.
NEW YORK – However their fight unfolds Saturday night, Rolando Romero will be forever thankful that he has received this second chance to produce the first-round knockout of Gervonta Davis that he has repeatedly predicted he’ll deliver. Romero maintained his innocence to those close to him throughout his...
