Lakeyah is back with a new video, and she’s feeling herself for the summer on “I Look Good.” The track is two minutes of upbeat swagger, with the Quality Control artist not afraid to talk her shit. The song and video are of the highest quality of course, and there’s no shortage of confidence from Milwaukee’s emerging national star. Expect to hear “I Look Good” in your local parties, and you can check out the video for the song here below:

