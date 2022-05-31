ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

6 indicted for murder of Alishah Pointer

By Courtney Shaw
 2 days ago
Six people have been indicted for the death of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer, the woman who authorities say was kidnapped, tortured, killed and left in the basement of a burned-out house in East Cleveland last November.

Hakeem Ali Shomo, Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, Destiny Henderson, Portria Williams, and Nathaniel Poke, Jr. were arrested last year for Pointer's kidnapping and death.

According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2021, Williams, Henderson, Poke, and Shomo drove to a residence near Glenmont and Superior roads in East Cleveland.

Henderson and Shomo, who were armed with a gun, allegedly forced two women to get inside their vehicle and take them to Pointer's location, court records show.

Pointer was then allegedly lured outside and taken by gunpoint to Williams' house. Court records state Shomo, Smith and Bryant then assaulted Pointer to get information on their friend's death.

Henderson, Smith, Williams, and Bryant allegedly forced Pointer inside of a vehicle and drove her to an abandoned house near Savannah and Montana avenues, where Williams and Bryant shot and killed her.

Pointer's body was found on Nov. 9, 2021.

Williams and Shomo have been indicted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Murder.
  • Three counts of Murder.
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault.
  • Five counts of Kidnapping.
  • One count of Conspiracy.
  • One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

Henderson, Poke, Bryant, and Smith have been indicted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Murder.
  • Three counts of Murder.
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault.
  • Five counts of Kidnapping.
  • One count of Conspiracy.

RELATED: Final named suspect wanted in death of Alishah Pointer arrested in Kentucky

