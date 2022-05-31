ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Deadly Shooting Outside New Orleans Graduation

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwXIH_0fwCmixk00
Photo: Getty Images

Three people were shot and at least one has died from their injuries following a deadly shooting outside a high school graduation in New Orleans.

New Orleans Police are investigating a triple shooting at Xavier University that left at least one person dead and another two injured around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday (May 31). According to FOX 8 Live , the shooting occurred in a campus parking lot after a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School.

One of the victims, identified only as an elderly woman, was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased. The other two victims, both male, were also transported to a local hospital for treatment on non life-threatening injuries to the leg and shoulder. The identities of all three victims have not been released.

NOPD Deputy Sgt. Christopher Goodly said the "senseless act of violence" began with an argument between two females in the parking lot. The fighting grew more intense until shots rang out. The woman killed in the shooting is believed to have been an innocent bystander, the news outlet reports.

"This is a horrific tragedy on what should be a day of celebration for our seniors, but Morris Jeff is a strong school community and we will unite to help each other heal," said Patricia Perkins , head of school at Morris Jeff. "Every day, we teach our children to solve their differences with their words and to be compassionate toward each other. Our graduates will make a different in this world because they learn to see each other as equal human beings. This resolve is only stronger after today's violence."

The deadly incident comes one week after a tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults. New Orleans Public Schools superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. said that the graduates had their "optimism ripped apart by gun violence" on a day they were set to "bask in the brightness of their futures."

"This has to stop. We must come together as a community, as a country, and address the damage caused by access to guns and to get to the root of the anger and despair that compels individuals to even think of harming others. All our children have a right to be safe and we must do all we can in our power to protect that right," said Henderson. "My heart breaks for the families of the victims, and I implore us all to rally around them in their time of need."

At least three people have been detained for questioning, but as of 4 p.m., no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call NOPD Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300. You can also call Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111.

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Gunman fires more 15 to 20 shots through St. Roch home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows the moment dozens of bullets are fired into a St. Roch home Sunday night, just missing a sleeping man inside. “I’ve been asked if I have nine lives and no I don’t,” David Roe solemnly joked. Roe believes his home...
WDSU

NOPD investigating overnight shootings that killed 1, injured 6

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating several shootings that happened overnight across the city. Six people were hurt at four different shootings and another man was killed. The latest shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers say three people were shot along Chef Menteur...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police search for 2 accused in fight at high school graduation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has issued arrests warrants for two people accused of fighting at a high school graduation last month. The incident happened at the George Washington Carver graduation ceremony on May 20 in the 7900 block of Stroelitz Street. Warrants have been issued...
Shreveport Magazine

Police arrest 33-year-old suspect in connection with Royal Street shooting

New Orleans, LA – According to the NOPD officials, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. His name is Frederick Boudreaux and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of the aforementioned narcotics with intent to distribute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Police respond to double shooting in 7th Ward

New Orleans police responded to a double shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday night. At around 10:55 p.m., police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street. Two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shine My Crown

Grandmother of 15 Shot Dead During High School Graduation at NOLA's Xavier University

A grandmother of 15 was fatally shot on Tuesday after she was struck by a bullet meant for somebody else. The altercation took place in a Xavier University parking lot after a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School. New Orleans Police says the argument between the two females then escalated to gunfire, and 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood was hit by one of the bullets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Xavier University#Morris Jeff High School#Nopd
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks help with unsolved murder from 2020

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Houma man, which occurred on 10/29/2020, in the subdivision of Village East. Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police resume child summer curfew enforcement hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday that the juvenile curfew is back in effect for the summer months. The department began resuming the enforcement of the curfew for kids ages 17 and under on June 1. The curfew period lasts through Aug. 31. Curfew hours...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
975
Followers
544
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy