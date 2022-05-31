ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Gotham Knights Trailer: Misha Collins' Harvey Dent Breaks Some Bat News

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2cm8_0fwCmVRB00

Click here to read the full article.

With Batman dead and Gotham City descending into chaos, a new generation of heroes assembles in the first trailer for The CW’s upcoming series, Gotham Knights .

The sneak peek, which dropped on Tuesday, features Supernatural alum Misha Collins as Harvey Dent — aka the villain Two-Face — informing Turner Hayes (played by Oscar Morgan) of his father’s untimely demise.

Per the series’ official logline, “Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies.”

Said offspring include Duela (played by Days of Our Lives ’ Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row ( grown-ish ’s Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

“With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown ( All American’s Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley ( Raven’s Home’s Navia Robinson).” But they will soon learn that there is a “larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as… the Gotham Knights.” [ Dramatic ellipse is ours .]

Gotham Knights is on schedule for midseason release in 2023.

Are you excited for Gotham Knights ? What did you think of the trailer? Drop a comment below.

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Power Book III: Raq Reunites the Family in Season 2 Teaser — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Blood may be thicker than water, but money muddies everything. That’s the prevailing message in the new teaser for Starz’s hit prequel spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which also touts the drama’s Season 2 premiere date — Sunday, Aug. 14 — and the Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.” The early 1990s-set series is the third in the Power Universe, and tells the origin story of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark and his foray into crime through his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Former Disney kid Mekai Curtis stars as the titular Kanan and Tony...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Misha Collins
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham City#Gotham Knights Trailer#Cw#District Attorney#Gcpd#Turner#American#Home
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Want This Guest Star to Become a Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU fans are very vocal about who they do and do not like in the popular NBC TV drama series. And, this also means that SVU fans are quick to share their thoughts on some of the many fun and famous guest stars appearing in the series over the years. Most recently, however, is one guest star that some fans hope will become a regular in the show’s upcoming seasons.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

Cast members from Stranger Things posed on the red carpet on May 14, 2022, at the season 4 premiere in New York. From left to right, they are David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...

Click here to read the full article. Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise. The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties. Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Canceled 4 More Projects

Netflix continues to put the hammer down on several of its shows. Variety reported that Netflix has canceled four shows, including a project from Ava DuVernay. The streaming service has canceled a number of projects in recent weeks, even putting an end to Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl amongst several others.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy