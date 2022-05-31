Gotham Knights Trailer: Misha Collins' Harvey Dent Breaks Some Bat News

Click here to read the full article.

With Batman dead and Gotham City descending into chaos, a new generation of heroes assembles in the first trailer for The CW’s upcoming series, Gotham Knights .

The sneak peek, which dropped on Tuesday, features Supernatural alum Misha Collins as Harvey Dent — aka the villain Two-Face — informing Turner Hayes (played by Oscar Morgan) of his father’s untimely demise.

Per the series’ official logline, “Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies.”

Said offspring include Duela (played by Days of Our Lives ’ Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row ( grown-ish ’s Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

“With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown ( All American’s Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley ( Raven’s Home’s Navia Robinson).” But they will soon learn that there is a “larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as… the Gotham Knights.” [ Dramatic ellipse is ours .]

Gotham Knights is on schedule for midseason release in 2023.

Are you excited for Gotham Knights ? What did you think of the trailer? Drop a comment below.