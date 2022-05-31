ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivy Queen reveals she is battling an issue with her health

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Ivy Queen has fans concerned. This week the singer revealed that she is battling an issue with her health. ‘La Caballota’ announced this on social media by sharing an emotional video on her TikTok account from the hospital. The singer, whose real name is Martha Ivelisse Pesante, did not reveal specific details, but she made it clear she is not giving up with an empowering message.

Ivy Queen

In the video, Ivy shared heartbreaking photos from her battle wearing a turban. She can be seen resting on a walker, getting out of a bed with what looks like bruising on her chest, and treatments inside a hyperbaric chamber. She captioned the post, “Thank you to those who care for me and send me their messages. Empathy is a gift, a manifestation.”

Gracias a aquellos que procuran por mi y me envían sus mensajes. La empatía es un regalo, una manifestación.

She added her voice over the video where she says in Spanish, “I am a learner in this life, not a victim. Here I am with the overwhelming strength of a heart that does not give up because I am a warrior by nature, and I congratulate myself for how brave I have been in these moments.”

@ivyqueendiva

‘La Reina del Reggaeton’ then asked her followers to always be kind to the people around them. “Please, whenever you can, be an angel in someone’s life because you don’t know when you might need one in yours. Thank you all for looking out for me.”

The clips moved fans who have been sending her sweet messages and hopes for a speedy recovery. “I wish you the best and get well,” “God bless you queen, speedy recovery,” “You will always be our queen the best of all forever, many people love and support you,” were just some of the comments wishing her well.

The video comes after Ivy was noticeably absent from social media and public sightings. She had not shared anything on her networks for weeks, with her most recent post on Instagram being on May 8th. Her post was dedicated to her only daughter, little Naiovy Kháli Star Sánchez , whom she shares with her husband Xavier Sánchez. The couple got married in 2012.

As for her musical career, her latest release was “Pa’Mí” with Peter Nieto, in April. She is also scheduled to perform at the Tu Música Urbano Awards on June 23 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

