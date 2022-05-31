David Cronenberg Has a Movie Idea for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: ‘Might Be Problematic’

Click here to read the full article.

David Cronenberg confirmed in a recent interview with World of Reel that it was Robert Pattinson who first introduced him to Kristen Stewart , one of the stars of his latest body horror shocker “Crimes of the Future.” Pattinson was a Cronenberg muse for a brief period after leading the director’s movies “Cosmopolis” and “Maps to the Stars.” The Stewart-starring “Crimes of the Future” is Cronenberg’s first feature directorial effort since “Maps” released in 2014.

“It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors,” Cronenberg said. “Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together.”

Cronenberg added, “I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

Next up for Cronenberg is “The Shrouds,” starring his “Eastern Promises” actor Vincent Cassel as an innovative businessman who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Filming on “The Shrouds” will begin in March 2023.

“Crimes of the Future” debuted to walkouts and a standing ovation earlier this month at the Cannes Film Festival, where both Cronenberg and Stewart were on hand to promote the film. Co-starring Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, “Crimes of the Future” takes places in a world without pain where organ removal surgery has become a form of entertainment.

Neon is opening “Crimes of the Future” in U.S. theaters on June 3.