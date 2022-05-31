ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gives Slick Boot Pants a Shiny Gold Finish With Pete Davidson for Shopping in London

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgrBW_0fwCm33K00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Kim Kardashian to make a statement. The reality television superstar has been sporting chic outfits while out with Pete Davidson in London. After stepping out for a cozy date night on Monday, the sought-after celebrity couple hit the streets for a shopping trip.

For the retail therapy excursion, Kardashian opted for another fashionable fit by Balenciaga . The ensemble resembled the outfit she recently wore while out with Davidson.The shapewear mogul stepped out in a cream cropped Balenciaga hoodie. The casual outerwear featured the label’s signature logo near the corner.

Davidson was cool and comfortable for the outing. The “Saturday Night Live” alum — who completed his last episode earlier this month — wore a black bomber jacket with a graphic hoodie and green sweatpants. He finished off his look with a pair of white sneakers.

In true fashion form, Kardashian completed her look with one of the most unique shoe trends, which is also her go-to footwear choice — the boot pant. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings with built-in pointy stiletto boots .This fashion/footwear fusion didn’t start with Kardashian or Balenciaga. Nearly a decade ago, shoe designer Tamara Mellon dreamt up a style she called “legging boots,” which she’d pitched during her tenure at Jimmy Choo without success.

Kardashian is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense . The business mogul tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe boots and slick styles that stay true to her edgy aesthetic. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has made her mark in the fashion industry by creating her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. She has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi.

Make a statement in shimmery boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pLHM_0fwCm33K00

To Buy: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $59 (was $199) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8wVR_0fwCm33K00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Vev Boot, $80 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itR0j_0fwCm33K00
CREDIT: FWRD

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Patent 105 Boot, $1,350 .

Click through the gallery for more of Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 5

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Travis Barker Removes Kourtney Kardashian’s Garter Belt in Gothic Style at Wedding Party

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made things official with a grand wedding ceremony and party over the weekend. Kardashian and her new husband celebrated in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, including Barker’s children and almost every Kardashian-Jenner. The event was a family affair, with Barker’s daughter Alabama giving fans an inside look at the event on her Instagram story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) Videos taken of the happy couple show Travis kneeling before Kourtney, practicing the age-old tradition of garter removal while she beams at the crowd. Another video...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Tamara Mellon
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Kate Moss
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Looks So Elegant in Navy Blue at the Trooping the Colour Parade

Although Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping a low profile at this year's Trooping the Colour parade, the Duchess of Sussex still knows how to make an impactful fashion statement. Photos captured at the event show Meghan playing with Peter Phillips's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Baggy Pants#Shopping
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Bob Mackie slams Kim Kardashian's "big mistake" for daring to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 gown

Alongside internet critics and costume historians, Bob Mackie is also not a fan of Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe showcase at the Met Gala. The legendary fashion designer — who notably sketched Monroe's original 1962 Jean Louis gown, in which she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy — told Entertainment Weekly that Kardashian wearing the starlet's famed dress "was a big mistake."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

127K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy