Caleb Martin on free agency: I want to be in Miami

Ira Winderman: Caleb Martin on his impending free agency. “I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here.”

Caleb Martin on what he expects next season

All the highlights from Heat exit interview day:

-Spoelstra reflects on season and gives his thoughts on roster

-Haslem on his future

-Herro on his hope to be starter next season

-Caleb Martin hopes to re-sign with the Heat

-And much more

miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:05 PM

I asked Caleb Martin about his takeaway from his first post-season to work on individually in the Summer:

He mentions a lot about playing a role like PJ Tucker

Here’s what else he said:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/45a928ETIT – 4:16 PM

Heat's Max Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, "human error makes an error"; Tyler Herro addresses postseason slump, injury. Also: Caleb Martin on free agency; Gabe Vincent on role; Udonis Haslem on retirement; Herro on extension; Victor Oladipo's offseason.

I asked Caleb Martin what the one skill-set he took from his playoff experience to improve on:

References being that “tweener” like PJ Tucker who can screen and play-make off the roll

Kept saying he wants to be here

Now it seems like he’s locked in on his role – 2:41 PM

Caleb Martin on his free agency:

Caleb Martin:

Miami’s postseason will be critical for evaluating Herro and other rotation pieces alongside the Adebayo-Butler-Lowry trio. Herro’s extension wouldn’t hit the Heat’s books until 2023-24, the final year of Lowry’s hefty deal, but Miami’s creative front office may need careful calculus to bring back both Victor Oladipo, barring a strong return from injury, and restricted free agent Caleb Martin for 2022-23. Both players are known to have strong interest in remaining with the Heat, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / March 11, 2022