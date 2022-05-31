ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public tip leads to arrest in 2017 New Haven homicide: police

By Jayne Chacko
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who has been arrested multiple times on gun charges now faces a murder charge.

New Haven police arrested 31-year-old Treyvon Battle for the murder of 28-year-old Norman Boone.

Back in May 2017, police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets for calls of shots fired. Two people were shot, including Boone, who was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Battle is a member of a gang and has been arrested three times for gun-related charges, according to police. He is currently in prison for those charges.

Boone’s family and friends are thankful this gives them some closure.

“Many times in situations like this, the killer is not found, but we are so grateful that justice is going to be served,” family friend Willa Moody said. “And we know that is going to bring Norman back, but this does give us some peace.”

Police said it was a tip from a community member that helped detectives identify a suspect in this homicide.

Battle will be served an arrest warrant Wednesday in court.

Sheila Nellums
2d ago

I am so greatlful for the good work the police department has done in finding this harden criminal, in our community this seems to be the norm but I thank God that the family has finally found closure May he rest forever in peace he was my neighbor friend and a brother I will miss him dearly rest in peace my brother until we meet again!!!!

WTNH

PD: 3 juveniles arrested after taking part in TikTok ‘Orbeeze Challenge’

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police have arrested three juveniles after allegedly shooting projectiles at passing pedestrians. Police said on May 28, officers received a call from various locations around town saying that a group of juveniles was shooting projectiles at passing pedestrians from inside a car. Officers began searching the areas for the vehicle […]
