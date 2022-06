JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Modesto the giraffe, one of the most loved animals at Central Park in Juarez, passed away this morning at 5 a.m. from a heart attack, according to city officials. The exact cause of death is still being determined. Sergio Acosta, Undersecretary of Human Development and Common Good, said Modesto was one of The post “Modesto” the giraffe dies, he became a symbol in Juarez appeared first on KVIA.

