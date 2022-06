AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Stronger Together 5K fundraiser is accepting registrations to help a family who has a child in the NICU. The Stronger Together 5K event will be on June 11 at the West Texas Barbell, with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 9:00 a.m.

