Newell: Is there any safe place in New Orleans?

By Newell Normand
 2 days ago

Saturday, there was a carjacking reported at 11:48 AM in the 400 block of 9th Street, which is right off of Tchoupitoulas. If you've not seen the video, you need to see it. It could happen anywhere - it’s two ladies, they look like they're loading their car, after they had just been shopping. They were just standing on the side of their automobile, minding their own business, having a conversation, enjoying each other's company. You could obviously tell from the video that that's what was happening. Very heartwarming, quite frankly.

That's what you would like to see on every street in this city, people enjoying each other's company, enjoying the weather, enjoying the neighborhood, enjoying the architecture, enjoying the incredible assets that we have, whether it be shopping or otherwise … up until two individuals pull up in a car, pointing a gun at the two ladies, grabbing the keys to the car, demanding that they hand over everything that they have, then the carjackers take off. One of the ladies you can see has the presence of mind to try and take a picture of their license plate with her cell phone.

It sends a chill down your spine. Thankfully, these two ladies are unharmed though they lost their property. A number of the business owners in that area are very, very upset about what happened. Kim Martin, the owner of Texture's Warehouse, actually captured the surveillance video of the incident. She describes it as terrifying. She felt horrible and said it's just sad to see something like that. She goes on to describe the nature of her business. 800 people go through their door on a Saturday. People would be parking up and down the road. A lot of women with strollers, carrying things back and forth from their car into the store. And they continued to notice here recently, a slow decline in the number of people coming - and they were telling them inside, we love your store. We love the experience. The problem is there's no parking and we just don't feel comfortable. Parking three blocks away during the daytime hours, we're nervous. We're scared.

Well, Ms. Martin, even though she loves the city and the neighborhood, the people that she's able to meet - she says it's a shame, but she is packing up and leaving because she decided to put safety before everything else.

What can you do? You've heard me say before, as cliche as it sounds, it's all about that safe place to live, work and raise a family. But in this moment in time, we feel like there's not any movement on this. People are not keeping their eye on the ball. From the mayor's office, there's a sense that the administration just doesn't care. We're not talking about it. I know the mayor's probably tired of talking about it. Tough! That's what she was elected to do!

Let's hope that this is not going to be the trend in the second half of 2022. Yes, the mayor's a lame duck mayor, but she still has an obligation and we should all remind her of that. Because this is a trend that once it starts, it's like rolling a snowball down a steep slope. It gets larger and larger and larger as it keeps going downhill, and it becomes harder and harder and harder to turn around.

Just Friday, we had a conversation about lateral transfers from other departments, whereby everyone is trying to lure and recruit police officers from somewhere else. But we seem to have a policy here that we don't allow that. Some want to blame it on the consent decree and say that Judge Morgan is the one that put in place a requirement that there be some kind of specialized training that takes longer than ordinary. I don't know that to be true and we're trying to find out, but the fact of the matter is if that's the situation, somebody needs to get before the judge and figure out a way that we can expedite this.

These are the things that are indicators of exigency, urgency, of people caring, waking up in the morning and understanding going down the list and saying, ‘This is what I have to get accomplished today in order to turn this around.’ And every day there should be another action item that we are putting in place to provide the human capital necessary for our law enforcement!

In the meanwhile, is there any place that is safe? Is there any place you can go without having to worry about getting a gun stuck in your face, your car taken away from you, your catalytic converter cut out? Not downtown, not uptown, not City Park? The frustration is mounting and we will continue to talk about this until we see some action. I was out over the weekend at three different functions. People stopped me everywhere that I went, saying, keep talking about it, and I will.

This has got to change. We've got to put pressure on our leaders. This is the place that we call home. This is the place where we spend our money, raise our kids… this is the place that we love. We are first, second, third generation residents here.

We don't want to leave, but like Ms. Martin - we will.

Willeane Williams
2d ago

You are exactly right. If it was left up to me i to would be hightailing it up out of here. This city is so depressing. People are dead and dying that shouldn't be. Even young inocents and it's like no one cares. Because they don't. This city is just one huge dump. I need a new car but WHO would even dare buy a new car in New Orleans. The streets are horrible they are hazardous and dangerous. As a matter of fact you could loose control of your vehicle if you werent able to avoid one of these pot holes and dips in the streets. It's gotten even worse with Cantrell in office. SEEMS LIKE NOBODY CARES . We need to vote the right people in. Don't vote party, Vote policy

Stop The Madness
2d ago

new orleans was once ok place now it's just a toilet bowl city and the street rats taken over

